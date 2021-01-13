Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.80. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 213 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luby’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luby’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

