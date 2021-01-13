Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 134,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

