Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

