Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.87 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $74,937,633. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $356.81 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 457.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

