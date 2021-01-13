Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.33 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after purchasing an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $123,682,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.48 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.