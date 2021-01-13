Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cerner by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 91.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 143.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

