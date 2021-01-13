Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,065 shares of company stock worth $5,655,573. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.