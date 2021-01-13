Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

NYSE HCA opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

