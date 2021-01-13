Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $373.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $375.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.