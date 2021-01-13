Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,100 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

