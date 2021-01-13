L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

LRLCY stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

