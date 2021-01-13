Loop Capital Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.52.

FIVE stock opened at $191.78 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $194.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

