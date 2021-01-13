Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

LONKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.