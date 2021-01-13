Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

1/6/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2020 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/14/2020 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

