Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.63. 24,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,452. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

