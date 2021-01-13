Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $447.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

LMT traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.85. 2,993,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

