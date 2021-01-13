Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 525,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

