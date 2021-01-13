Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW remained flat at $$34.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

