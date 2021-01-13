Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,569 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. 2,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,109. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $130.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

