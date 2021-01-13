Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

