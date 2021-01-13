Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after buying an additional 405,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.70. 327,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

