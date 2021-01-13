Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 582,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

