Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,213. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. BidaskClub upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,951 shares of company stock worth $10,959,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.