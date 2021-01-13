Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 996,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,182. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About Lithium
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.