Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 996,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,182. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.