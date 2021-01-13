Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 40,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

