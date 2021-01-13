Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 40,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.