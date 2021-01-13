Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.05. Lion Group shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 5,385 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41.

About Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.