LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 15% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $17,118.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About LINKA
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
LINKA Coin Trading
LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
