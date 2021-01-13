Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post sales of $121.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the lowest is $117.50 million. Lindsay posted sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $472.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $475.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500.75 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $501.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,771. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $144.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.