Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 145,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. The company primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. It also holds claims in the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

