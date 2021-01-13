LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $29,787.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00381698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.87 or 0.04166829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,102,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,550,788 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.