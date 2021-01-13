LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.46. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.78.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

