Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 238,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 473,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.23.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

