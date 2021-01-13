Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.02

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $121.02, with a volume of 5735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Life Storage’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Life Storage by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.