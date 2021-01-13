Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Down 9.9%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price was down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 1,374,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,515,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $12,161,000. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 53.1% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,530,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 530,933 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.