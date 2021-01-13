LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $215.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. LHC Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

