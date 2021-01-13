LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

LX stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

