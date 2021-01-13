LEOcoin Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.45 or 0.03077900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00394370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.12 or 0.01393855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.89 or 0.00627030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00475476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00300316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00021268 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.