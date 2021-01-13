Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

