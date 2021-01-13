LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading 16.1% Higher

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) traded up 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.49 and last traded at $313.31. 725,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 347,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.76.

A number of analysts have commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.47.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingTree by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.