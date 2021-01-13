LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Truist

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price upped by Truist from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $313.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $368.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,659,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,761,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in LendingTree by 1,499.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

