Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PEP stock opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

