Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 27,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

