Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.