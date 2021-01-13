Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $707,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $216.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

