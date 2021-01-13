Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $176.67 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

