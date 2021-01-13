Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $257,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

