Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $73.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

