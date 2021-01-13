Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

