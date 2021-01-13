Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 93,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 181,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

