LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a net margin of 176.44% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

